Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.76.

NYSE:BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

