Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

BKE stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $31.83. 633,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,493. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. Buckle’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after buying an additional 538,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,613,000 after acquiring an additional 91,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

