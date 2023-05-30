Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.64.

BRO opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 528,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after buying an additional 52,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,807,000 after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

