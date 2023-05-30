Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

BTX stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.61.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.