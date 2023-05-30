Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 453.50 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,912.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.