Brokerages Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target at $31.71

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,011.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $162,738. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 69,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 110,171 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $769.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

