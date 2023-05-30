Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $25.38

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

NMI Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NMI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

