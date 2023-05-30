Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $197.74

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,112 shares of company stock worth $48,150,600 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.38. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

