Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $692.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 11.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $812.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $643.35 and its 200 day moving average is $598.08. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $814.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

