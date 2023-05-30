Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRID remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

(Get Rating)

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.