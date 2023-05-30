Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 485,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $82,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 485,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,025,245 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

NASDAQ BWMN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.75. 39,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $393.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.23 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

