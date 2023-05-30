Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,100 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 718,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,753.25.

BKNG stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,591.13. The company had a trading volume of 465,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,627.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2,374.31. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

