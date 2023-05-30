BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.55. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$19.93 and a 52 week high of C$25.53.

