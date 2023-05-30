BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ZDV traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,788. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.