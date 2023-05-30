Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 398,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,286. Bluejay Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

