Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Critical Comparison

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Black Knight and nCino, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 2 0 0 2.00 nCino 0 5 8 0 2.62

Black Knight presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. nCino has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than Black Knight.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 14.85% 11.95% 5.30% nCino -25.16% -5.61% -4.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Knight and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Black Knight and nCino’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.55 billion 5.67 $452.50 million $1.47 38.16 nCino $408.32 million 7.53 -$102.72 million ($0.93) -29.48

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of nCino shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Black Knight has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nCino has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Knight beats nCino on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

