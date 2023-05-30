BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $575.68 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $575.68 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003106 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000061 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $15,237,284.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.