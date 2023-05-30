BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $575.68 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $575.68 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009414 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003229 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003356 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003008 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003008 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
