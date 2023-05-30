Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $117.50

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $888,198.77 and $117.50 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00121678 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00045171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

