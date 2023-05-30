Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 423,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of BIOR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. 313,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,078. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

