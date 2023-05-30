Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 56,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,299.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,475,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,015,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,039,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,562 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 785,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 407,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 896.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 359,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biodesix by 541.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173,096 shares during the period.

Biodesix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BDSX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.38. 94,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,276. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

