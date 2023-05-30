Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Up 29.6% in May

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 19,520,000 shares. Approximately 43.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,927 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 2,097,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,777. The company has a market cap of $664.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

