Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 762,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Berry by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Berry during the third quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.50. 548,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Berry’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

