Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 957,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ:BGRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $337.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,461,740,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 820.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

