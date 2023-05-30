Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 957,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Berkshire Grey Price Performance
NASDAQ:BGRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $337.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.