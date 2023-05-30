Beldex Price Down 5% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $220.36 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.74 or 0.06832739 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,735,393 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,135,393 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

