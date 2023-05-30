Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $333.20 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,138,514 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

