Barclays Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

