Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $3.40 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 15.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 236.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 163.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

