B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of RILYL remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,631. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.42.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

