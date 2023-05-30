Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Avinger Price Performance

AVGR stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Avinger has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

