ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CSFB lowered their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on ATCO and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

ACO.X opened at C$42.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.06. ATCO has a one year low of C$39.67 and a one year high of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

