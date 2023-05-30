ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.36) to GBX 610 ($7.54) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 625 ($7.72) to GBX 500 ($6.18) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.74) to GBX 725 ($8.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ASOS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $818.89.

ASOS Trading Down 3.7 %

ASOS stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

