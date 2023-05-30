ASOS (LON:ASC) Lifted to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 470 ($5.81) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 500 ($6.18).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.74) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised ASOS to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.64) to GBX 600 ($7.41) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.72) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.98) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.74) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 861.25 ($10.64).

LON ASC opened at GBX 406 ($5.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 380.10 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,610 ($19.90). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 658.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 698.03. The firm has a market cap of £406.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,561.54, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

