Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
