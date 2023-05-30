Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

