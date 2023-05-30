Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

APGB remained flat at $10.21 on Monday. 234,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,378. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

