Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target at $9.17

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TV. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 65,012,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,918,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,955,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,508,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after buying an additional 6,781,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,068 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.22). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $972.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.43 million. Analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0985 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.68%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.