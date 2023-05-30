Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

AMRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amyris by 43.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 949,232 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Amyris during the third quarter valued at $2,628,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 726,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 712,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Amyris has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

