Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,972,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $2,442,461.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,937,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,972,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,011,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 235,683 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 655,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 183,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMLX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

AMLX opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.84. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

