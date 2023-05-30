Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

AMPL stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.74.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

