AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

