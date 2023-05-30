Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Shares Down 1.3%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €0.46 ($0.49) and last traded at €0.48 ($0.51). 518,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 812% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.48 ($0.52).

Adler Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Adler Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.