Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

AKR opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

