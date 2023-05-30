AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.