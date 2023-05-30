1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

1st Source Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,495 shares of company stock valued at $107,888. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 1st Source by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

