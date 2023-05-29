Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

