ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0549 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $510,288.34 and $146.74 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 214.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00121422 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

