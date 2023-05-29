XYO One Day Volume Tops $320,162.72 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $52.64 million and approximately $320,162.72 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001114 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,159.24 or 0.99996669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00400319 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $281,056.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

