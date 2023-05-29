XYO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $381,605.73 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $52.26 million and approximately $381,605.73 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017578 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,688.75 or 1.00014941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000094 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00411771 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $367,762.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

