XSGD Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $65.39 million and $1.69 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

