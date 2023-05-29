XRUN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $333.92 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $333.92 million and $101,068.30 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

