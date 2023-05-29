XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of XPEV opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.84. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 1.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 180.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,185 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 549.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 162,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,350 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

